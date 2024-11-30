Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826402https://zeenews.india.com/india/baba-siddique-murder-mumbai-police-invokes-mcoca-in-ncp-leaders-death-case-2826402.html
NewsIndia
BABA SIDDIQUE MURDER CASE

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA In NCP Leader's Death Case

Baba Siddique, an Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA In NCP Leader's Death Case File Photo of NCP Leader Baba Siddique. (PTI)

Baba Siddique Murder Case: In the latest updates in the Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai Police on Saturday invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Baba Siddique, an Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

So far, 26 accused have been arrested in the case, while 3 more people are wanted by the authorities. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's murder.

The Mumbai Police investigation into the murder case has revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi, police said.

Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot orchestrated by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

"In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, Akashdeep Gill, arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, disclosed during interrogation how he communicated with key conspirators using a labourer's mobile hotspot. This method was employed to evade police detection," the Mumbai Crime Branch said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Gill admitted to using the hotspot of a labourer named Balwinder, allowing him to appear offline and avoid tracking. The Crime Branch is currently searching for Gill's mobile phone, which may hold vital evidence related to the case. Gill has been identified as a crucial logistical coordinator for the murder plot orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi," they said.

On November 12, a local court in Mumbai sent Shiva Kumar, one of the accused and shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody.

Shiva Kumar and four other accused were arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from the Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on November 10.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
NEWS ON ONE CLICK