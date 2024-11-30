Baba Siddique Murder Case: In the latest updates in the Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai Police on Saturday invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Baba Siddique, an Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

So far, 26 accused have been arrested in the case, while 3 more people are wanted by the authorities. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's murder.

The Mumbai Police investigation into the murder case has revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi, police said.

Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot orchestrated by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

"In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, Akashdeep Gill, arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, disclosed during interrogation how he communicated with key conspirators using a labourer's mobile hotspot. This method was employed to evade police detection," the Mumbai Crime Branch said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Gill admitted to using the hotspot of a labourer named Balwinder, allowing him to appear offline and avoid tracking. The Crime Branch is currently searching for Gill's mobile phone, which may hold vital evidence related to the case. Gill has been identified as a crucial logistical coordinator for the murder plot orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi," they said.

On November 12, a local court in Mumbai sent Shiva Kumar, one of the accused and shooter in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody.

Shiva Kumar and four other accused were arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from the Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on November 10.

(With ANI Inputs)