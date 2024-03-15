Baby Girl 'Mauled' To Death: Delhi High Court Tells Police To Investigate Nature of Pets Around Dhobi Ghat

The shocking incident of a one-and-half-year-old girl being mauled to death allegedly by stray dogs in February 2024 sent shockwaves across the Dhobi Ghat area of Central Delhi’s Tughlaq Lane. On February 24, a baby girl was near Dhobi Ghat’s gates in the evening when a pack of five dogs allegedly attacked her and dragged her 100 metres away. The incident led to a furore among residents. There was a counter-narrative too - some activists demanded a detailed probe and said that a ferocious pet pitbull in the area was responsible.

Now on Thursday, the Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi Police to investigate the “nature” of the pets kept by residents at Dhobi Ghat in Tuqhlaq Lane. According to a report in The Hindu, the court - while hearing a petition by the infant’s father seeking ₹50 lakh compensation for the death of the child - said, "Police are directed to investigate the nature of pets that are kept in the area. It is also stated that there was a pit bull in the area. Investigate this. Status report to be filed by Tuesday."

According to news reports, the Delhi HC directed the cops to find out if there were any pet dogs kept in houses near where the incident took place, to rule out the possibility of a ferocious pet dog attacking the baby girl.

An Indan Express report mentions that during the hearing, the High Court said it wanted to “remove” a “particular angle” concerning the apprehension that there was “some kind of ferocious dog” kept in the houses nearby, before it “proceeds further”.

Earlier, Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as well as the city government and the police and sought a status report from them about the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not take place again. “The problem is people are coming in the vans and feeding the dogs. Because of that dogs have become too territorial and they attack anybody. They are becoming a menace for the pedestrians,” the court had said, adding, “Feeding strays may be good but you are taking away their capacity to go and find their own food. They have nothing else to do.”

(With Agency inputs)