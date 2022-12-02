Bad news for Samajwadi Party: Absconding party MLA Irfan Solanki, younger brother surrender; arrested

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki surrendered before Kanpur Commissioner Camp Office on Friday. They were booked by Police for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house ablaze in a land dispute last month. The SP MLA and his brother were absconding since then. According to reports, the police have been looking for Irfan and his younger brother Rizwan Solanki since they were booked for rioting and arson at the house of one Nazir Fatima on November 8 in a land dispute case.

Irfan Solanki, however, released a video message refuting the allegations and requested Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to form a committee of MLAs to probe the charges against him properly and ensure justice.

Irfan and his younger brother Rizwan were accompanied by SP MLAs from Arya Nagar and Kanpur Cantt --- Amitabh Bajpai and Mohammad Hasan alias Roomi, respectively and their family members, the official told PTI.

Also read: 'Akhilesh Yadav, you will not become CM again': Keshav Maurya HITS back

Commissioner of Police BP Jogdand told PTI that Irfan and his brother Rizwan surrendered themselves before him at his camp office on Friday and they were subsequently arrested by the police.

Jogdand said that Irfan, the SP MLA from Sisamau (in Kanpur), and his brother would be produced before a court on Friday, adding "We will seek police custody if it is needed."

"We obtained the non-bailable warrants against them about a fortnight back," Speaking to reporters, DCP Crime Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil said, adding "We will put all information divulged by SP MLA and his brother in the case diary that would also be produced before the court."

Notably, they would be produced before the court seeking police custody to gather more information about their hideouts and sympathisers.

(With PTI Inputs)