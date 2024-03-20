Badaun Crime: Why Barber Killed Two Minor Brothers, What Led To His Encounter - Know Shocking Story

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Baba Colony area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, a local barber, identified as 22-year-old Sajid, brutally attacked three brothers with an axe. The victims, Ayush (12), Ahaan alias Honey (8), and Yuvraj (10), were in their home when the attack occurred. Ayush and Ahaan tragically lost their lives, while Yuvraj was critically injured and rushed to a hospital.

Sajid, who operated a barber shop in close proximity to the victims’ residence in Baba Colony, was acquainted with their father, Vinod. On the evening of Tuesday, he made his way into the house and requested the family to serve him tea, as per the police reports. As they vacated the room, he ascended to the terrace where Vinod’s trio of children - Aayush, aged 13, Ahaan, aged 7, and Piyush, aged 6 - were engaged in play.

He proceeded to slash the throats of the two older brothers and launched an attack on the six-year-old before making a hasty exit from the scene, as stated by the police. The assault resulted in the demise of Aayush and Ahaan, while Piyush survived with minor injuries. Sajid was apprehended in the vicinity but he attempted to assault the police and was subsequently killed in a police encounter. The police have indicated that the motive behind the gruesome murders was a persisting conflict between Sajid and the father of the children.

Assailant Gunned Down In Encounter

Hours after the horrific attack, Sajid was located by police in the forest of Shekhupur. He was still wearing the blood-soaked clothes from the crime scene. Upon confrontation, Sajid fired at the police, who returned fire, resulting in his death.

The brutal crime led to unrest in the community, with family members and local residents vandalizing shops and damaging a motorcycle. In response, the Senior Superintendent of Police ordered the deployment of additional security to control the situation.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar stated that the incident occurred due to personal enmity and there was no communal angle to it. The area is now peaceful and under the watch of IG Bareilly range RK Singh, ADG Bareilly zone, and Bareilly Divisional Commissioner. The bodies of both children have been sent for post mortem and the injured child has been admitted to the district hospital. The police are continuing to monitor the situation closely.