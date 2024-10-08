LIVE Updates | Badshahpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins

Badshahpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 LIVE: Badshahpur, a significant constituency in Haryana, is set to elect its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as vote counting for all 90 assembly seats in the state begins at 8 a.m. The Badshahpur constituency, part of the rapidly urbanizing Gurugram district, participated in the state-wide single-phase election on October 5, 2024. The results for the Badshahpur Assembly Election 2024, along with the other constituencies, will be declared today, October 8, marking the conclusion of an important election period for Haryana.

Badshahpur Constituency: Key Districts and Voter Profile

The Badshahpur constituency is a crucial part of the Gurugram district, which has seen rapid development and urbanization over the years. It includes Badshahpur town, various sectors of Gurugram city, and several rural villages in the surrounding areas. This constituency represents a diverse mix of urban and rural voters, with key election issues centered on infrastructure development, urban amenities, water management, and improving transportation networks. As the region continues to urbanize, the needs and expectations of its voters have evolved, making this election a critical one for addressing the constituency's future development.

Badshahpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

Voting Date for Badshahpur Assembly Election 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections earlier this year. The voting for the Badshahpur Assembly Constituency took place on October 5, 2024, alongside the elections for all 90 constituencies in the state. Haryana voters cast their ballots in a single-phase election, reflecting their engagement in determining the future political leadership of the state.

Badshahpur Assembly Election 2024 Result Date

The results for the Badshahpur Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be declared today, October 8, 2024, alongside the results for all other constituencies across Haryana. The counting of votes began at 8 a.m., and the winning candidate is expected to be announced later in the day.

Candidates for Badshahpur Assembly Election 2024

Following the announcement of the election dates by the Election Commission of India, major political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), have fielded their candidates for the Badshahpur Assembly seat. The key candidates contesting in this election are:

Rao Narbir Singh (BJP)

Vardhan Yadav (Congress)

Bir Singh Biru Sarpanch (AAP)

Joginder Singh (BSP)

Surender Kumar (JJP)

Conclusion

The Badshahpur Assembly Election 2024 is critical for the future of the rapidly growing Gurugram district. As the vote counting progresses today, the results will determine the next MLA, who will take on the responsibility of addressing the pressing issues of infrastructure, water management, and urban development in this key constituency.