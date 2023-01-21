Bageshwar Dham controversy:  'Dhirendra Shastri raat mein bister baandh q bhage', MP Congress leader's big attack 

Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition Govind Sharma today slammed Bageshwar Dham trust chief Dhirendra Shastri, who is currently facing fire over a lot of controversies. He told the media, "Dhrirendra Shastri, who? I only salute those who work for the welfare of poor. I do not know who Dhirendra Shastri is. I also saw him on social media only." MP's Leader of Opposition further said: "I have already expressed my views. I do not indulge in hypocrisy and pretense. Sanatana Dharma is a matter of faith. There are 80 percent people who believe in Sanatan Dharma in this country." he said.

Govind Singh added: "Bageshwar ji, jab aap par Maharashtra mein aarop lage, to aap bistar baandh kar raat mein q bhaage?"

Dr Govind Singh said that he has seen on the media that even in Chhattisgarh, Dhirendra Shastri was challenged. "So, if he knows any sort of witchcraft then he should show," he said.

Fiercely targeting the Shivraj Chouhan government, the opposition leader said that BJP has declared emergency in the state. "Nobody is allowed to speak. If someone raises his voice against the government, he is put in jail," Govind Singh said, adding that there is an atmosphere of anarchy everywhere in the state.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government, Govind Singh further said that the leaders of Hindu Mahasabha and Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh never went to jail, and if they ever did, they were released after apologizing. "BJP completely wants to bring back the culture of the old maharajas," he said.

He further accused the ruling government of not looking after former Congress minister Raja Patria. He said Raja Patria is being provided with no facility at all in jail, not even clothes to wear in winter. "At this time the temperature has dropped to 2 degree Celsius but no facilities are being provided to him. This is the reason why his family members are continuously protesting but the government is completely deaf and dumb," Govind Singh added.

