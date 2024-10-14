Bahraich Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Sees Poll Link To Communal Clashes

Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has alleged political conspiracy behind the communal clashes in the state's Bahraich. Taking to X, Yadav said that the communal atmosphere in the state ahead of the by-elections is not a coincidence. Violent clashes broke out in Bahraich after stones were pelted in the Durga idol immersion procession. Uttar Pradesh is gearing for by-elections for 10 assembly seats.

"The coming of elections and the worsening of the communal atmosphere is not a coincidence. The public understands everything. Everyone knows whose old strategy is to resort to violence out of fear of defeat. This is the knock of the by-elections. If the government makes real, solid arrangements instead of superficial law and order, everything will be fine, but this will happen only if the government wants it to," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet on Tuesday the kin of the man who was shot dead during a Durga idol procession in a village. MLA Sureshwar Singh on Monday said the CM has vowed strict action against those responsible for the stone-pelting and shooting that took place in Bahraich on Sunday.

Bahraich remained tense on Monday as groups of people marched through the village carrying sticks and weapons, with some setting an auto dealership on fire and vandalizing a hospital. The unrest followed the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra during a communal clash in Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar, which occurred while a procession for the immersion of a Durga idol was passing through the area.

According to reports, the Station House Officer Suresh Kumar Verma and the person in charge of the local police outpost were suspended Sunday night after the violence. Police have been deployed in the village since with STF Chief (ADG Law and Order) Amitabh Yash and Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta overseeing the situation. (With agency inputs)