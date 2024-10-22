The Supreme Court today issued an indirect warning to the Yogi Adityanath government regarding potential demolition actions in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, following a communal clash. Hearing the petition from the accused challenging the demolition notices, the court stated that it was the state government's ‘choice’ if it wanted to risk violating the court's directives. However, the apex court noted that its verdict on ‘bulldozer action’ states that the legislative body will not intervene if the structures facing demolition are illegal.

A bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to refrain from taking any action until the next hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

Responding to the SC’s order, Uttar Pradesh government assured Supreme Court that the authorities will not take any action until tomorrow on demolition notices issued against buildings linked to individuals allegedly involved in the October 13 violence in Bahraich, reported ANI.

Three petitioners jointly filed the PIL urging the SC to quash UP government’s demolition notices.

The petitioners argued that the planned demolition is meant as punishment. They argue that the authorities are using the excuse of 'unauthorized construction' as a cover to carry out a punitive demolition, despite a protective order from the Supreme Court on September 17, 2024. They claimed that the demolition is driven by 'malice' due to the unusually fast pace at which the authorities have moved forward with the action.

According to Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, five people were arrested in connection with the violence in Bahraich. Two of them were injured during an encounter with the police, while the other three were taken into custody without incident. He also confirmed that the situation is now under control.

On October 18, the Public Works Department issued a demolition notice for the house of Abdul Hameed, one of the accused, citing illegal construction on the property.

(With ANI inputs)