Bajrang Dal calls for Karnataka Bandh on Feb 23 over member's killing

New Delhi: The Bajrang Dal has given a call for a state-wide bandh to be observed on February 23 as a protest against the alleged killing of a group member in Karnataka’s Shivamogga.

Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday night in Shivamogga. The police have so far arrested three accused in relation to the alleged murder.

Meanwhile, the situation in Shivamogga continues to be volatile with protesters torching a police bus on Monday.

The procession march organised for Harsha turned violent as incidents of stone-pelting, and torching of vehicles was reported from Shivamogga, forcing the police to use tear gas and lathi charge against the protesters.

The police have arrested a person named Kasif in connection with the murder. Based on the information provided by him, two other accused have been arrested from Bengaluru.

After committing the murder, the accused came to Bengaluru while Kasif stayed back to avoid suspicion, the police said.

The accused have told the police that a gang of five people had killed Harsha and the police have launched a hunt to arrest the two absconding accused.

Jnanendra said that there no decision has been taken as such to impose a ban on any organisation.

"We will see what can be done in this regard. I am not in a position to share any information on the investigation," he said.

"The mother of the deceased has asked me to punish those responsible for the killing of her son. It will prevent other children from getting killed," Jnanendra added.

Meanwhile, the security in the state has been intensified following Karanataka Home Minister's orders. More police personnel were called from Bengaluru to avoid any communal violence.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV