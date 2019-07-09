Balakot airstrikes led to 43% reduction in infiltration from Pakistan: Government

After the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot, the infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. The Home Ministry said that due to the concentrated and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen an improvement in the first half of 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration. Due to concerted and synergized efforts of Security Forces, the security situation in the State has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent. Also, the Government of India in tandem with the State Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, which inter-alia include multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping Security Forces."

The IAF had in February 2019 launched a major airstrike inside Pakistan's Balakot targeting terror training camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). After the strike, the intelligence agencies had indicated of a shift in Islamabad's strategy against India.

An Intelligence report had suggested that Pakistan is strengthening the security of its military installations and has increased surveillance along the border fearing an attack of greater intensity from India in the future.

The IAF's sudden and precise attack on terror camps had caught Pakistan completely unaware and increased pressure on its armed forces to retaliate, especially after its Air Force failed to carry on its mission successfully inside India following the Balakot airstrikes.

With the Balakot airstrike, India had also indicated a strategic shift in its long-standing ''doctrine of restraint'' which also opened up space for tougher Indian retaliation against Pulwama-like terror attacks, which resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel.