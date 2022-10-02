'Balasaheb always said Jai Maharashtra': Abu Azmi slams Shinde-led govt's 'Vande Mataram' order

New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has issued an official order in the state which asks government officials to say 'Vande Mataram' instead of hello when answering calls. According to reports, the Maharashtra government released a government resolution for using 'Vande Mataram' as an opening greeting at all official landlines and mobile phones.

Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi criticized Shinde's order and said that he has come under pressure from BJP and RSS "who only know how to divide people."

Azmi wrote on Twitter, "Sir, Shri Eknath Shinde ji whose Shiv Sainik is Balasaheb Thackeray whenever he met, he greeted him by saying Jai Maharashtra, but today instead of Jai Maharashtra, the GR of saying Vande Mataram seems that you have come under the pressure of BJP and RSS. who only knows how to divide people."

महोदय, श्री एकनाथ शिंदे जी आप जिनके शिव सैनिक है वो बालासाहब ठाकरे जब भी मिले थे उन्होंने जय महाराष्ट्र बोलकर अभिवादन किया था, लेकिन आज जय महाराष्ट्र के बजाए वंदे मातरम बोलने के GR से लगता है की आप भाजपा और RSS के दबाव में आगाए है जो सिर्फ लोगों को बांटना जानते है#JaiMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/LA2CIanPmp — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) October 1, 2022

Speaking on the same, another Maharashtra MLA Deepak Kesarkar said, "Vande Mataram was such a mantra that helped a lot in getting freedom throughout India."