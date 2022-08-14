With the division of departments in the Maharashtra government, a big decision has been taken. Sudhir Mungantiwar, who was made the Minister of Cultural Affairs in the state government make a new announcement for government officials on August 14 that government officials in Maharashtra will no longer say 'Hello' when they pick up the phone. Now they will have to say 'Vande Mataram' when anyone picks up the phone. This decision has been taken by the government on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' of Independence. After the fall of the Shiv Sena coalition government in Maharashtra last month, with the support of the BJP, the government was formed under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. In this government, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has been given the responsibility of Home and Finance Ministry apart from Deputy CM.

'Vande Mataram' till 26 January

Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that all the officers of the state should say 'Vande Mataram' on picking up the phone till January 26 next year. He said that for this, the officials will get the government order by August 18. Along with taking over the Ministry of Culture, instructions have been given by the Minister in this regard. In the tweet, Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar wrote, "Today immediately after announcements on portfolio distribution, as a Cultural affairs Minister, my first appeal to each and every citizen & government office employee is, to use 'Vande Mataram' to start conversation instead of "Hello."

Today immediately after announcements on portfolio distribution, as a Cultural affairs Minister, my first appeal to each and every citizen & government office employee is, to use "वंदे मातरम्" to start conversation instead of "Hello".@BJP4Maharashtra @MahaDGIPR @CMOMaharashtra — Sudhir Mungantiwar (@SMungantiwar) August 14, 2022

Departments have been divided in Maharashtra on Sunday itself. In the Shinde cabinet, Sudhir Mungantiwar has got the Forestry, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Department. Sudhir Mungantiwar belongs to BJP party. He was made the Minister of Forest Department during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis government from 2014 to 2019. Mungantiwar is a senior leader in Maharashtra politics. He was also made a minister in Manohar Joshi's government from 1995 to 1999.