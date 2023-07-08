'Balasore-Like Train Tragedy': Anonymous Warning Letter Sent To Indian Railways

The South Central Railway (SCR) has received an anonymous letter threatening an Odisha-like train tragedy on the Hyderabad-Delhi route, railway officials said. "The letter received last week by the SCR Divisional Manager threatened that an Odisha-like rail accident will take place on the Hyderabad-Delhi route," Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway said. The railway officials have informed Hyderabad police about the receipt of the letter.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three Railway officials in connection with Balasore triple train accident.

The CBI officials confirmed to ANI that three railway officials - Senior Section Engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, Section Engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC.



The tragic incident of the triple train accident on June 2 involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed 291 lives and injured over 1000.