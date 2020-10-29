Ballabhgarh murder: Faridabad police arrests third accused for providing pistol to Nikita Tomar's killer Tauseef

New Delhi: The officers of Faridabad Crime Branch on Thursday (October 29, 2020) arrested a third person in connection to the Nikita Tomar murder case.

As per the police, Azru had provided the gun or 'katta' which was used to commit the crime. The police arretsed him from Haryana's Nooh after conducting raids in more than a dozen places.

The police had earlier arrested two accused -- Tauseef Ahmed and Rehan for the killing of Nikita Tomar, a 19-year-old B Com student from Ballabhgarh in Faridabad was shot dead outside the Aggarwal College on Monday.

The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera in which one can see the two accused coming out of a white i20 car and trying to get hold of two girl students.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Haryana Police has found the murder weapon and traced the owner of the white i20 car used by the main accused Tauseef.

The police have found out that the i20 car which used by the accused is registered in the name of a person from Delhi. The person has been called by the police for questioning but the car is yet to be recovered.

The SIT team also reached Nikita Tomar's house to talk to the family as it formally began its investigation into the sensational murder case, which has triggered national outrage over the incident.

The accused, Tauseef, has also reportedly confessed to the crime. He said, "I killed her because she was going to marry someone else". During the interrogation, Tauseef also claimed that his career was ruined because of a case filed by Nikita's family in 2018. "I couldn't study medicine because I was arrested. And hence I took revenge," he said.

He also confessed to having a conversation with Nikita on the night of October 25.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tauseef’s family is closely linked to sitting Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed from Nuh (Mewat) constituency of Haryana.

In 2019, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed was re-elected and nominated as Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Haryana. He has also served as Transport minister, Tourism minister, Printing & Stationary minister and state vice-president of the Haryana Congress.