LIVE Updates | Ballabhgarh Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins

Ballabhgarh Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024: A crucial constituency in Haryana, is set to declare its new Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) today as the vote counting for the 90 assembly seats across the state begins at 8 a.m. Haryana voted in single phase.

October 2019 saw the previous Assembly elections. Following the election, Manohar Lal Khattar was appointed as the chief minister and the state government was formed by a partnership between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janta Party. The Delhi region known as the Central National Capital Region (NCR) includes the district. With 1,809,733 people living there as per the 2011 Indian census.

Ballabhgarh Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Key Districts

In Haryana, the Ballabgarh constituency is a part of the Faridabad district. This constituency's important areas are the town of Ballabgarh, the Faridabad city sectors, and the nearby rural areas. There are a mix of residential and commercial zones in the area. The creation of jobs, urban infrastructure, industrial development, and better transit services to accommodate the population's rapid growth are all important issues for the 2024 assembly election.

Ballabhgarh Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Voting Date

October 5 is the voting date for the Ballabhgarh Assembly Constituency Election of 2024. The Indian Election Commission (ECI) released the timetable. Haryana voted in single phase.

Ballabhgarh Assembly Election 2024 Result Date

October 8 is when the results of the Ballabgarh Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be announced and votes counted.

Ballabhgarh Haryana Assembly Constituency Election 2024: Candidates List

After the poll Commission set the poll timetable, all of the major political parties involved, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among others, released their lists of candidates for the Faridabad Constituency Election 2024.

Vipul Goel-BJP

Lakhan Kumar Singla-Congress

Pravesh Mehta-AAP

Narender Pal Singh Baghel-INLDion, Ballabgarh Election