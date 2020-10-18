Ballia shootout key accused Dhirendra Singh arrested from Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (October 18) arrested main accused Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in Ballia murder case. According to reports, Singh was arrested by the STF from Lucknow on Sunday.

On October 17, Uttar Pradesh Police had announced that the accused in Ballia killing will be charged under National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act.

A local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh shot dead Jai Prakash, 46, on October 15 as a fracas broke out during a meeting at Durjanpur village in the presence of administration and police officials in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

Till Oct 17, a total of five people were arrested and another five detained in connection with the Ballia killing incident. Also, 12 teams have been formed to nab the main accused, including local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh. It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on their arrest.

The FIR had named eight accused and mentioned 20-25 unidentified people in the incident during which Dhirendra Pratap Singh allegedly shot dead Jai Prakash during a fracas at Durjanpur village over the allotment of ration shops. The incident has snowballed into a major political controversy after BJP MLA from Bariya assembly seat Surendra Singh came out in support of the main accused.

On Saturday, Surendra Singh visited Reoti Police Station with the family members of the accused, claiming that they had also suffered injuries in the incident and an FIR should be registered on their complaint.

Delegations of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) met the family members of the deceased and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for the law and order situation.

The family of the deceased has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job for his son, pension to his widow, besides strict action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, Police had admitted that there appeared to be laxity on their part and suspended nine personnel, including three sub-inspectors and six constables, posted at Reoti Police Station.

While in a viral video, accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh accused the SDM, CO and the police of ignoring his request to deploy police personnel during the meeting and claimed that one of his family members died in the incident while eight were injured. He said that he acted in self defene to save his family as he saw his 80-year-old father and sister-in-law being attacked.

