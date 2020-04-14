Bandra gathering: 10 reasons behind illegal congregation amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: As hundreds of migrant workers gathered outside Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday by defying the coronavirus lockdown norms, several reasons have been cited behind this illegal congregation of daily-wage earners at the suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station.

Here are 10 key reasons behind this gathering:

1. Extension of lockdown increased the worries of workers and poor. There was a rumour that special trains have been scheduled for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

2. A rumour was also spread among these daily-wage earners that tickets are available at Bandra station.

3. People started gathering slowly in the afternoon today. Later, the news further spread that people are going to the station.

4. For the last few days, number of people and organisations providing food to such people also drcreased. Thes people were able to get a meal once in a day only.

5. People gathered here mostly from Shastri Nagar, Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra East, from nearby Dharavi and Garib Nagar of Bandra West.

6. In schools also, announcement was recently made that children would be promoted to the next classes. This was another reason that encouraged people to leave for their native places due to informal leave opportunity.

7. Train services from Bandra station to outer state are not available, rather, the same are available from Bandra Terminus, which is about 3KM from the spot. A person needs to cover a distance of one km to reach Bandra East after crossing Bandra West bridge.

8. Most of these labourers are from UP and Bihar, and trains for these states run from the Central line, while Bandra is situated on the Western line.

9. Unsocial elements of local area also joined the crowd of these labourers. According to local people, the bike parked on the sidewalk were also damaged while running away.

10. During exodus at Anand Vihar in Delhi, people were seen carrying their bags and baggages, but in Mumbai's Bandra, majority were not carrying any bag. This hints at a sinister conspiracy.