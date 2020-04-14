Bandra gathering: Amit Shah speaks to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says such events would weaken fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 14) called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over gathering in Bandra, and said that such events would weaken the country's fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering his full support to the Maharashtra government, the Union Home Minister said the state administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents.

A large group of migrant workers gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. They were later dispersed.

"The migrant labourers had gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states. However, they were later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate," said a police official.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the migrant workers may have thought PM Modi had ordered the opening of state borders. The migrants were assured that the state government will make arrangement of food and accommodation for them, following which the crowds dispersed, he said.

Deshmukh said, "Lakhs of workers from other states work in Mumbai. They expected the PM would open the state borders today. They felt they could go back to their home states," adding "But the PM and CM (Uddhav Thackeray) took a very good decision to extend the lockdown. The state borders will remain sealed. Permission will not be given to go to other states from Maharashtra."

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, however, blamed the Centre for the protest and sought a roadmap to facilitate the migrant workers' journey back to their native places.

He ttok to twitter and said, "They don't want food or shelter, they want to go back home," adding that a mutual roadmap drawn up with the Union government will help migrant labourers travel from one state to another during the lockdown and reach their homes.

Thackeray said more than six lakh people are currently housed in several shelter camps across the state.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrant workers took to the streets of Mumbra town in Thane district demanding they be sent to their hometowns.

Notably, the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.