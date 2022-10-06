Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident: Accused arrested for over speeding, rash driving in Mumbai

New Delhi: Accused Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia was arrested by police under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (death by negligence). According to police, five people were killed and eight others were injured when a speeding car collided with three other stationary vehicles and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Wednesday. The accident happened around 3 a.m. on the southbound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in the western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed sadness over the deaths in the accident. "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted.

According to a police official, during an investigation into the incident, they discovered that a car initially struck a divider on the bridge and an ambulance was rushed to the scene for assistance. He said the occupants of two other cars also halted to assist. According to the official, another car coming from behind rammed into three stationary cars and the ambulance at the time. Thirteen people were injured, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, and five of them died during treatment, he said.

Six of the injured were being treated in various hospitals. According to police, two others were allowed to leave after being treated for minor injuries.

