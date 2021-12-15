Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Kovind in Dhaka, discusses issues of bilateral cooperation

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Dhaka on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

President Kovind arrived here earlier in the day on a maiden three-day State Visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart M Abdul Hamid and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Dhaka. Both leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen also called on President Kovind in Dhaka.

"FM Dr. Momen called on the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and discussed bilateral issues. The dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the two countries. Among others, SM @MdShahriarAlam and FS MB Momen were present,” Bangladesh Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Earlier, President Hamid along with his wife Rashida Khanam received President Kovind at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Several senior ministers along with civil and military officials were present at the airport to receive Kovind -- the only foreign head of state invited to join the celebrations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed President Kovind's visit to Bangladesh a “grand beginning”.

“A grand beginning! In a special gesture, President HE Md. Abdul Hamid & First Lady Ms. Rashida Hamid welcomed President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn & First Lady Smt. Savita Kovind, as they arrived in Dhaka. Accorded a red carpet welcome, a 21-gun salute, and a Guard of Honour,” Bagchi said on Twitter.

The Bangladesh Army, the Navy and the Air Force personnel offered him a guard of honour as part of the welcome ceremony at the airport from where he was escorted to the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital in a motorcade.

It is President Kovind's first trip abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will represent India as the guest of honour in Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations here.

In a reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

