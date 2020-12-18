Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina pays tributes to Indian armed forces for country's liberation in 1971

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid rich tributes to Indian armed forces and thanked India for the liberation of the country from Pakistan in 1971 at the India-Bangladesh virtual summit on Thursday.

Speaking at the summit, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "I pay deep homage to the three million martyrs who laid down their lives. I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the war and their families. I pay my gratitude to the government and the people of India who extended their wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation."

Her comments come a day after India celebrated Vijay Diwas or Victory Day on December 16 which marked a decisive Indian victory against Pakistan in 1971 leading to the formation of Bangladesh. Hasina also lauded the role played by Indian forces in saving her family even as Pakistani forces committed atrocities in the then East Pakistan.

She said, "Today is a special day for me. December 17, this was the day when the Pakistani forces...my mother, my sister, my brother, they were all incarcerated. Col Ashok Tara, who was a major at that time, on the morning of December 17, he freed us from the hands of the Pakistani forces,....I express my gratitude to the colonel, to the people of India, to the Muktibahini...India is our true friend."

India will be doing a number of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 victory during the Swarnim Vijay Varsh which started on Wednesday.

At the virtual summit, speaking on the event, PM Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for us to celebrate the historic victory of Bangladesh over anti-liberation forces as the Victory Day with you. Today, when Bangladesh is celebrating forty-nine years of independence, I pay homage to the martyrs of both the countries who sacrificed their lives."

On Wednesday, PM Modi paid tributes to Indian armed forces at the National War Memorial in Delhi and lighted a 'Golden Victory Torch' to mark the beginning of Swarnim Vijay Varsh. The 'Victory Torches' will tour all over India and will be taken to all the villages of the 1971 martyrs.

