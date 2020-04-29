Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat coronavirus COVID-19 in region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who thanked him for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat coronavirus COVID-19 in the region. She also thanked him for supplying aid to Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air.

PM Modi, recalling the shared bonds of history, culture, language and fraternal ties, expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations and ensured India’s readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate its effects in the respective country.

Both leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on March 15 between the leaders of the SAARC countries. PM Modi thanked PM Hasina for the contribution of $ 1.5 million towards SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Prime Minister Modi, on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, conveyed greetings to PM Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the Holy month of Ramzaan.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of PM Hasina and all the friendly people of Bangladesh, in this historic Mujib Barsho.