Bangladesh Unrest: 245 Indians, Including 125 Students, Return Home, Says MEA

India described the violent demonstrations in Bangladesh as Dhaka's "internal" affair on Friday, while also acknowledging its vigilance over the situation due to the presence of 15,000 Indians in the country. Bangladesh is currently experiencing intense confrontations as students protest, demanding the government led by Sheikh Hasina to abolish a contentious job quota system. The ongoing clashes, which started several weeks ago, have resulted in approximately 30 fatalities.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, assured during his weekly media briefing that the safety of the 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students, is not compromised. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is actively coordinating with local authorities to ensure the security of Indian students who wish to return.

By 8 PM on Friday, a total of 245 Indians, among them 125 students, had returned to India. Additionally, the Indian High Commission aided the repatriation of 13 Nepali students. "There are ongoing protests in Bangladesh, which we consider an internal matter of the country," stated Jaiswal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is personally overseeing the situation, particularly concerning the safety of Indian nationals. The border crossings between India and Bangladesh—Benapole-Petrapole, Gede-Darshana, and Akhaura-Agartala—will remain operational to facilitate the return of students and other Indian citizens.

In collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Bureau of Immigration, the High Commission of India is assisting in the safe return of Indian students from Bangladesh. This week, the escalation of unrest led the Bangladeshi authorities to suspend bus and train services and to close educational institutions nationwide.

An advisory has been issued for the Indian community in Bangladesh, focusing on their safety and offering assistance when needed, Jaiswal added. The Indian High Commission has also established round-the-clock helpline numbers for support.

"Our High Commission will be providing regular updates. I will also be posting regular updates. I would urge family members to follow us for the latest developments," he said.

"We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh," Jaiswal said.

The protesters are demanding withdrawal of a quota system for jobs describing it as "discriminatory".