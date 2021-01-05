Bank of Baroda recruitment for these posts; check vacancy details, last date, eligibility criteria

New Delhi: India's international bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released a notification for the posts of Specialists officers as Security officers and Fire officers.

The notification released by the Bank of Baroda (BoB) mentions 27 vacancies for the Security officer and 5 vacancies for the Fire officers. The place of posting will be depending upon the Bank's requirement from time to time. The candidates shall be placed at any of its Offices/ branches in India.

Interested candidates can log in to the Bank of Baroda official website for more information. The last date to apply for the post is Tuesday (January 8).

Security Officers:

There are 27 vacancies available for the post of Security officer. The minimum age required for it is 25 and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation of upper age limit for SC/ST candidates is of 5 years, 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for ex-servicemen and persons affected by 1984 riots.

The candidate needs to be graduate of any discipline from any recognized University/ Institute.

Experience: An Officer not below the rank of Captain of Indian Army or equivalent rank in Indian Navy / Air Force, with a minimum of 5 years of commissioned service Or

An officer not below the rank of Asstt. Superintendent / Deputy Superintendent / Asstt. Commandant / Deputy Commandant of Indian Police / Para Military Forces with a minimum of 5 years’ service as an Officer in such Force

The pay scale for the post is from Rs. 31,705 to 45,950

Fire Officers:

There are 5 vacancies available for the post of Fire Officers. The minimum age required for it is 23 and the maximum age is 35 years. Relaxation of upper age limit for SC/ST candidates is of 5 years, 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for ex-servicemen and persons affected by 1984 riots.

The candidate needs to have graduated with a) BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur Or b) B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering) from a recognized university (AICTE) Or c) B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) from a recognized university (AICTE) Or d) Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India / UK) Or e) Completed Station Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur.

The candidate needs to have Minimum 03 years’ post-qualification experience as a Station Officer or equivalent post in a City Fire Brigade or in a State Fire Service or In-Charge Fire Officer in big industrial complex.

The pay scale for the post is from Rs. 23,700 to 42,020