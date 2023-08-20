trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651216
Bank of Baroda's 'Gadar 3' Move Against Sunny Deol, Puts Up Actor's Luxury Juhu Villa For Auction

Sunny Villa accommodates the premises of Sunny Super Sound, which serves as his office, a preview theatre, and two post-production suites. This establishment was founded in the late 1980s.

Aug 20, 2023
As Sunny Deol celebrates the success of his recent film "Gadar 2," challenges seem to be emerging for the actor. A public notice published by a bank in a newspaper has indicated that his Juhu bungalow, known as Sunny Villa, is scheduled for an e-auction on September 25 due to outstanding payments, said many reports.

The notice states that Ajay Singh Deol, also known as Sunny Deol, had borrowed Rs 55,99,80,766.33 from the Bank of Baroda. Sunny Deol also acted as a guarantor for this loan. The bank has communicated that the virtual auction aims to recover the sum of Rs 55.99 crore owed by him.

Sunny Deol conducts his business operations from this bungalow. Sunny Villa accommodates the premises of Sunny Super Sound, which serves as his office, a preview theatre, and two post-production suites. This establishment was founded in the late 1980s.

The process involves the Bank of Baroda seeking approval from the District Magistrate. Upon obtaining the DM's approval, the winning bidder will gain physical possession of the property.

In the virtual auction, the highest bidder will gain symbolic possession of the bungalow. Upon DM's endorsement, the bidder can assume actual possession, a process that may span from several months to years.

Reports suggest that Sunny Deol had leveraged his studio to secure funds for his directorial venture, "Ghayal Once Again" (2016). In an effort to repay his financiers, he opted for a loan backed by his property.

The Gadar 2 has performed teremondously well entering the Rs 300 crore club in less than two weeks of its release. After minting in Rs 20.5 crore on Friday, 'Gadar 2' saw a jump of 55 per cent on its second Saturday, and collected Rs 32 crore, taking its total collection to 336.06. So far, the movie has collected a total of Rs 336.13 crore in India and Rs 395.1 crores worldwide.

