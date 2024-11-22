LIVE Updates | Barkatha Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For BJP vs JMM

Barkatha Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Barkatha Assembly seat is one of the four assembly seats in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Barkatha seat was held on

November 13.

The Barkatha assembly seat has given mixed verdicts in the past elections, with BJP, the IND, and the JVM winning the seat alternatively.

Barkatha Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 20 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Amit Kumar Yadav of BJP, Janki Prasad Yadav of JMM and 18 independent candidates besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Currently, the contest between the BJP and the JMM has become interesting this time as there is neck-to-neck competition between both parties for the assembly seats.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Amit Kumar Yadav, an independent had won the elections by defeating Janki Prasad Yadav of the BJP by around 24,812.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Janki Prasad Yadav contested the polls on the JVM ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Amit Kumar Yadav of BJP by around 8,207 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Amit Kumar Yadav of BJP won elections by defeating Janki Prasad Yadav of the JVM by around 9,368.

The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling BJP and the opposition JMM where Amit Kumar Yadav is contesting on the BJP ticket while Janki Prasad Yadav is the JMM candidate.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.