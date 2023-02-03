topStoriesenglish2569236
BIHAR IAS OFFICER

BASA Members Wear Black Badges Against 'Abusive' Bihar IAS Officer KK Pathak

The BASA on Thursday filed a complaint against IAS officer KK Pathak after he allegedly used abusive language against government officials in a meeting.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Members of BASA wore black badges as protest against IAS officer Pathak
  • Bihar Administrative Services Association members filed a complaint against the IAS officer for using "abusive language" against govt officials

Patna (Bihar): As a protest against IAS officer KK Pathak, members of the Bihar Administrative Services Association (BASA) on Friday wore black badges. They were protesting against Pathak for allegedly using abusive language against government officials in a meeting. A video capturing the incident where Pathak allegedly used "abusive" words had earlier gone viral on social media.

Sunil Tiwari, the General Secretary of BASA, told ANI that the members will also hold a 3-minute silence against the "abusive" IAS officer. 

The BASA on Thursday filed a complaint against IAS officer KK Pathak and demanded his removal from the post after he allegedly used abusive language against government officials in a meeting.

A video of the meeting, the date of which could not be confirmed, went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, IAS KK Pathak who is the Director General of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), can be seen using abusive language against government officials.

Tiwari while speaking to ANI said, "This person is of unsound mind. Even our Constitution says that people of such a mindset should never be offered administrative positions."

"We demand the rustication of KK Pathak. He used abusive words. We have submitted a memorandum to the authorities against him. We demand an inquiry into the matter by the respective authorities. The officer who is using this kind of language should be immediately sacked," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

