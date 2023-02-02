Watch: Bihar IAS Officer KK Pathak Caught Abusing Deputy Collector, Other Senior Officials in Viral Video; BJP Demands Action

IAS officers can be a gamechanger for any department they head. However, simetimes their behaviour proves to be worrisome and leads to controversy. In one such instance, a video of senior IAS officer posted in Bihar has gone viral where he can be seen abusing his subordinates. The video is said to be of a virtual departmental meeting. In the video, IAS officer KK Pathak used derogatory language against the people of Bihar and the officers of 'BASA' (Bihar Administrative Service Association).

KK Pathak is the Director General of Bipard (Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development). He is also the Additional Chief Secretary of Excise and Prohibition Department. According to reports, there have been several complaints against Pathak, however, the state government is yet to take any action.

Meanwhile, the Bihar BJP has attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to reing in his officials. "Bihar's CM cum Home Minister Nitish Kumar has no control over the police-administration. Administrative redtapism- anarchy unbridled bureaucracy is behaving arbitrarily with public. IAS KK Pathak must apologise for lumpenism misbehavior to BASA officers or Govt must dismiss," said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

Anand also demanded resignation or apology from the official. "IAS KK Pathak may be a very educated scholar but he has suffered from mental depression and frustration while being in bureaucracy for a long time. He should get it treated. He is abusing mother- sister to the BASA officers like a street lumpen or hooligans. He must apologise or sack him," said the spokesperson.