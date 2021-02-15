Basant Pancham 2021: Date, time, significance of yellow color and more

As per the Hindu scriptures, Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is celebrated every year on Panchami of Magh month Shukla Paksha.

The auspicious date for this year’s festival is 16 February. According to Hindu beliefs, it is believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati, who is considered the goddess of knowledge, art and music.

The color Yellow is considered to be of special importance on the day. The festival marks the harvest time of mustard crops that have yellow blooms, which is Goddess Saraswati’s favourite colour as well. Moreover, it is also the start of spring season when new leaves, flowers and buds start blooming on trees and plants. So with the yellow earth people welcome Basant Panchami by wearing yellow clothes. Adding to these another reason is that on this festival the sun is Uttarayan and its yellow rays symbolize that everyone should become serious and sharp like the sun.

The idol of Goddess Saraswati is decorated with yellow clothes and ornaments on this day. Basant Panchami is the day which is solely dedicated to Maa Saraswati ji.

Basant panchami 2021 saraswati puja date: 16th Feb 2021

Basant panchami 2021 saraswati puja timings:

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:36 AM on Feb 16, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends - 05:46 AM on Feb 17, 2021

Basant panchami 2021 saraswati puja shubh muhurat: 06:59 AM to 12:35 PM

