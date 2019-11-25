Baseless rumours: Jyotiraditya Scindia denies tiff with Congress after dropping party's name from Twitter bio

New Delhi: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia created quite a stir in Madhya Pradesh politics on Monday after he dropped the party's name from his Twitter bio fueling fresh speculations of the his internal rift with the Kamal Nath-led state government.

Scindia removed all party posts from his Twitter account and updated it to "public servant, cricket enthusiast."

The Congress leader, however, has refuted reports of any sort of tiff with the party and said that he made the changes on people's advice and any rumour regarding it is "baseless."

"A month ago I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice, I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless," he told news agency ANI.

Jyotiraditya Scindia to ANI, on no mention of Congress party in his Twitter bio: A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless. pic.twitter.com/63LAw9SIvb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

This is not the first time Scindia has made changes to his Twitter bio. Earlier, he introduced himself on Twitter as a "former MP from Guna and a former union minister", the portfolios he held under UPA governments.

In October, Scindia had resigned from the post of General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), which, however, has not been accepted yet. He has been spending more time in his home state of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia has been sulking for quite sometime after he was denied the top post in Madhya Pradesh. His supporters have now been pitching for him to be made party president in Madhya Pradesh.

The move has been scuttled by Digvijaya Singh and Nath, both the leaders pushing for the Ajay Singh, son of late leader Arjun Singh for the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress President post, said a source.

(With agencies inputs)