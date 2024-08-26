'Batenge Toh Katenge': CM Adityanath Warns People Against Getting Divided, Cites Bangladesh As Example

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been making vocal statements with regard to the Bangladesh violence. Now, the Chief Minister has warned Hindus against getting divided. Speaking at an event in Agra, CM Adityanath urged the people to remain united in their pursuit of prosperity, emphasizing that India must avoid repeating the mistakes made in Bangladesh.

"Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up)," he said.

Bangladesh recently experienced massive anti-government protests, resulting in the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Even after the fall of the Hasina-led government, the country has continued to witness violence, including targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community.

Adityanath said that there can be nothing bigger than the nation, and a nation becomes strong only if people are united. "Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge," the chief minister said.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack at the opposition INDIA bloc and alleged that they are silent to appease their vote bank.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to thank PM Modi for lifting the cover from these dark chapters of our history and opening the eyes of the people. The horrors that took place partition can be seen even now. 1.5 crores of Hindus in Bangladesh are screaming to save themselves but the world is silent. All the secularists in India are silent. In India also they (the opposition) are silent because they are scared that if they raise their voice, their vote bank will be affected."