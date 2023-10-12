trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674390
BATLA HOUSE ENCOUNTER

Batla House Encounter: Cop MC Sharma's Killer Arij Khan Gets Relief, Death Punishment Turned To Lifer

The Delhi High Court on Thursday announce its verdict on Arij Khan, the accused of killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the Batla House encounter. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Batla House Encounter: Cop MC Sharma's Killer Arij Khan Gets Relief, Death Punishment Turned To Lifer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday announce its verdict on Arij Khan, the accused of killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in the Batla House encounter. The HC modified the sentence and awarded him life imprisonment. A lower court had sentenced Arij Khan to death in March 2021 for his involvement in a series of terror attacks. Today, the HC rejected the death penalty and upheld Arij Khan’s conviction. The bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma has delivered the judgment.

Futher details awaited.

