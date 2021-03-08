Batla House encounter: Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan for killing Inspector MC Sharma

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday (March 8) convicted Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, terrorist, in a case related to the 2008 Batla House encounter, noting that he intentionally caused the murder of encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the evidence produced by the prosecution duly proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge is quoted by PTI as saying it was "duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused the murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official."

"Khan, along with his associates, voluntarily caused grievous hurt to public servants. The accused intentionally and voluntarily caused the murder of Inspector MC Sharma by use of gunshot," IANS quoted Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav as saying.

The judge said that Khan and his associates also caused hurt to Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh. He further added that the evidence produced on record leaves no matter of doubt that the prosecution has proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt and that the accused is liable to be convicted.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on March 15 at 12 noon. It has also directed the investigating officer to conduct an enquiry to ascertain the financial ability of Khan and his family to give compensation to the victims.

On September 19, 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar`s Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and Inspector Sharma of the Special Cell of Delhi were killed.

A trial court in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

His appeal against the trial court's verdict has been pending in the high court. Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared a proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018, and faced the trial.

Ariz has been convicted under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 302 (murder).

He has also been held guilty under 307 (attempt to murder), 174(a) (Non-appearance in response to a proclamation) 34 (criminal intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 (using any prohibited weapons) of the Arms Act.

He is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Police claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and managed to give police a slip during the encounter.

