Batla House encounter: Here is brief timeline of the 2008 case

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday (March 8) convicted Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, terrorist, in a case related to the 2008 Batla House encounter, noting that he intentionally caused the murder of encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

Following are the critical developments in the case:

September 19, 2008: The Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar’s Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the Special Cell of Delhi were killed. Ariz Khan, Shahzad and Junaid escaped, while Mohd Saif surrendered.

January 2010: Shahzad is arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh.

April 2010: Charge sheet is filed in a Delhi court. The charge sheet states that the encounter was part of an investigation into September 13, 2008, serial blasts at Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash and India Gate.

February 15, 2011: Delhi court charges Shahzad of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy and various other sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

July 20, 2013: Judgement in the case is reversed by the court.

July 25, 2013: Shahzad is declared guilty of murdering inspector Sharma and assaulting other police officers by the court

July 30, 2013: Court sentences Shahzad to life imprisonment.

February 13, 2018: Ariz Khan is arrested at the Banbasa border point between India and Nepal.

March 8, 2021: Ariz Khan is convicted by the court and his next hearing is scheduled for March 15.

Ariz has been convicted under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 302 (murder). He has also been held guilty under 307 (attempt to murder), 174(a) (Non-appearance in response to a proclamation) 34 (criminal intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 (using any prohibited weapons) of the Arms Act.

