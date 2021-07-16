Batting for non-Sikh Punjab Congress chief? Manish Tewari’s tweet fuels speculation

New Delhi: Amid political turmoil in Punjab Congress, leader Manish Tewari on Friday (July 16) took to Twitter to point out the demographics of the state. His tweet becomes significant as reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu becoming state president have gained momentum.

Tewari in an early morning tweet said, "Demographics of Punjab -- Sikhs: 57.75%, Hindus: 38.49%, Dalits: 31:94% (Sikh & Hindus), Punjab is both progressive & Secular..."

"...But balancing social interest groups is key to equality," he added.

Demographics of Punjab: 1. Sikhs : 57.75 % 2. Hindus : 38.49% 3. Dalits : 31:94 % (Sikh&Hindus) Punjab is both progressive & SECULAR. ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਦਾ ਨਹੁੰ-ਮਾਸ ਦਾ ਰਿਸ਼ਤਾ ਹੈ! BUT balancing SOCIAL INTEREST GROUPs is key बराबरी सामाजिक न्याय की बुनियाद है! EQUALITY pic.twitter.com/mKddV4TYOR — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 16, 2021

Earlier, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat had said, "The party is working on a formula to appoint two working presidents and elections will be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” IANS reported. Sidhu is expected to be appointed as the Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), as per media reports. However, an official announcement has not been made yet, it is likely to be declared soon.

Further, Rawat had said that it may take some time, but the party is working on a formula to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu in a prominent position. Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has already said that he will abide by the party high command`s decision. He had met party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi last week.

The Congress party has been trying desperately to resolve the infighting that has put the party's campaign for the state Assembly election due next year in line.

Ahead of a likely revamp in the Punjab Congress, CM Amarinder Singh on Thursday met more than 20 party leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs at his farmhouse in Mohali's Siswan, sources told PTI.

Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with the CM, met four ministers on Thursday and at least six MLAs at the residence of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa here, PTI cited sources as saying. Those who were present in the meeting with Sidhu included ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjit Singh Channi, MLAs Pargat Singh, Kulbir Zira, Barinderjit Singh Pahra and Kuljit Nagra.

Meanwhile, Sidhu is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi today, ANI reported. Harish Rawat will also be present during the meeting.

(With agency inputs)

