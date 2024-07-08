No proper roads, no major educational institutions, nor any paths for self-employment. The "Dehra" constituency of Kangra, a large district in Himachal Pradesh, is still yearning to breathe in free air. This area has become crucial today due to a by-election triggered by independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh's resignation and his decision to contest again on a BJP ticket. Now, there's a direct contest with Congress's candidate, Kamlesh, the Chief Minister's wife.

Kamlesh is contesting elections for the first time, mirroring BJP's strategy by fielding Chief Minister Sukhu's wife. Since Sukhu became the Chief Minister from Congress in Himachal, his challenges have increased. From rebellious Congress MLAs causing by-elections to attempts to topple the government, giving a ticket to his wife is a strategic move. Kamlesh Thakur seems to benefit directly from being the CM's wife while working on the electoral strategy, as Congress aims to increase the number of trustworthy MLAs.

Dehra's seat is unique in many ways, and the reality is that development has not reached Dehra. The divide between the Shanta and Dhumal camps in BJP sidelined Dehra. Hoshiyar Singh, who became an independent MLA twice, took advantage of this. He is primarily a businessman with large enterprises in India and abroad. But since he wasn't part of any government, Dehra's development stalled. Hoshiyar kept winning by sharing joys and sorrows, marriages, and peace.

Now, Congress alleges that BJP has bought independent MLAs, and BJP has handed over the lotus to an "outsider," sidelining party workers. This dissatisfaction is evident on the ground for BJP. Neither Ravinder Ravi (a former candidate and Dhumal supporter) nor Ramesh Dhawala (a former candidate and Shanta supporter) have come out in support. Party state president Rajeev is overseeing the constituency but seems unable to rally support. Apart from Hoshiyar's luck, BJP struggles to justify the lack of development. Chief Minister Sukhu offers a straightforward answer: if not Congress, then no development for the next three years. People understand that power in the state is still in Sukhu's hands, and it's in Dehra's interest to elect his wife.

In Haripur village, Nek Ram says, "People are confused, Sukhu also came here, and BJP people also came."

BJP workers are not just disappointed here but in all three by-elections. BJP has given tickets to three independents on all three seats, including Nalagarh and Hamirpur. For the first time in the state's history, an established Congress government has been destabilized and entangled in repeated elections and by-elections.

The next direction of the state will be decided by these three results.

All of BJP's leadership is putting in efforts, and in Congress, the onus is on Sukhu. But BJP's crisis is the inability to unite their own with outsiders, while Congress enjoys the comfort of power and public anger against the rebels.

Kamlesh can change Dehra's fate. With half of BJP's "Kamal" (lotus) and the government's double engine, Kamlesh stands poised to bring development to Dehra.