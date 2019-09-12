Battle of Saragarhi's 122nd anniversary: 21 Sikh soldiers fought 10,000 Afghans like 'demons'

One of the greatest last stands, the Battle of Saragarhi was fought on September 12, 1897, by 21 Sikh soldiers of the British India Army against 10,000 Afghans in the Samana Valley of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which was then part of India. In a show of unprecedented courage and unparalleled valour, all the 21 soldiers of 36 Sikh Regiment fought till their last breath against the Afghan hordes and went down as superheroes who are celebrated not only by the Indian Army but even the British Army.

On September 12, 1897, the 21 soldiers of 36 Sikh Regiment soldiers of the British Indian Empire led by Havildar Ishar Singh defended Saragarhi, a small rocky outpost situated between Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The 36 Sikh Regiment later became the 4th Battalion of Sikh Regiment in the Indian Army and the force commemorates September 12 as Saragarhi Day to honour their fallen comrades.

The 21 soldiers were from Punjab's Majha region and were posthumously awarded the Indian Order of Merit, at that time the highest gallantry award which an Indian soldier could receive. The soldiers included Havildar Ishar Singh, Naik Lal Singh, Lance Naik Chanda Singh, Sepoy Sundar Singh, Sepoy Ram Singh, Sepoy Uttar Singh, Sepoy Sahib Singh, Sepoy Hira Singh, Sepoy Daya Singh, and Sepoy Jivan Singh.

Recalling the incident, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh paid homage saying, "My tributes to the soldiers of the historic Battle of Saragarhi. Today’s youth must take inspiration from the indomitable spirit of 36th Sikhs to fight social evils to create a better tomorrow. Joining our Armed Forces would be one such step."

Even the British Army tweeted, "We honour the selfless commitment and courage of British Sikh soldiers past and present on #SaragarhiDay. Today marks the anniversary of the battle in 1897 when 21 British Indian Army Sepoys (Sikh soldiers) died in a last stand against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen."

Saluting their bravery, a British officer who was the second-in-command of the 36 Sikh Regiment, called the fallen sepoys of Saragarhi “men of mine”. The officer, Major Charles Des Voeux, added that “they died fighting like demons.” He lauded that the soldiers defended the attack despite a siege that went on for three days. Voeux and 166 of his men from the 36 Sikh Regiment, along with his family were stationed at Fort Gulistan, when Saragarhi fell.

Saragharhi was recaptured two days later by another British Indian contingent.