close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandrayaan 2

Be courageous, our journey will continue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the scientists for their efforts and said that this is not a small achievement. PM Modi said them that the nation is proud of ISRO and asked them to remain courageous.

Be courageous, our journey will continue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2&#039;s Vikram lander
Pic courtesy: ANI

BENGALURU: Minutes after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the scientists involved in the project while encouring them to keep mup their good work for the benefit of the country. He lauded the scientists for their efforts and said that Chandrayaan-2 is not a small achievement and there are ups and downs in life.

PM Modi congratulated the scientists, asking them to remain courageous and declared that the nation is proud of ISRO and its achievements. He also said that they have done a big service to nation, science and mankind. The prime minister assured ISRO scientists that he is always with them and encouraged them to move forward bravely.

In a tweet, PM Modi also said, "India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Isro chairman gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme."

While consoling the heartbroken scientists, he said, "We learned a lot from this Moon mission. If communication resumes, it will give us a lot of information." He added that India's journey towards moon will continue.

ISRO chief K Sivan confirmed that the mission control had lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander. "Till 2.1 km. it was normal. Lander communication to ground station was lost. Data is being analysed," he added.

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on the lunar surface was scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, followed by the Pragyan Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.

Tags:
Chandrayaan 2Narendra ModiISROVikram lander
Next
Story

Rs 978 crore, 14 days on Moon: ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 mission in numbers

Must Watch

PT10M16S

PM Modi arrives at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to watch historic Chandrayaan-2 landing