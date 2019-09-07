Be courageous, our journey will continue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

BENGALURU: Minutes after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the scientists involved in the project while encouring them to keep mup their good work for the benefit of the country. He lauded the scientists for their efforts and said that Chandrayaan-2 is not a small achievement and there are ups and downs in life.

PM Modi congratulated the scientists, asking them to remain courageous and declared that the nation is proud of ISRO and its achievements. He also said that they have done a big service to nation, science and mankind. The prime minister assured ISRO scientists that he is always with them and encouraged them to move forward bravely.

In a tweet, PM Modi also said, "India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Isro chairman gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme."

While consoling the heartbroken scientists, he said, "We learned a lot from this Moon mission. If communication resumes, it will give us a lot of information." He added that India's journey towards moon will continue.

ISRO chief K Sivan confirmed that the mission control had lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander. "Till 2.1 km. it was normal. Lander communication to ground station was lost. Data is being analysed," he added.

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on the lunar surface was scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, followed by the Pragyan Rover roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.