Line of control

Be vigilant, maintain sanctity of Line of Control: Northern Army Commander to troops

During his interaction, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC).

Be vigilant, maintain sanctity of Line of Control: Northern Army Commander to troops

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday (April 12) interacted with soldiers at forward locations and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with the Formation Commanders. 

During his interaction, the Army Commander emphasized being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control. He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements. He also lauded the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and the high morale maintained by the troops.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps during the visit. The local Commanders briefed Dwivedi on the security situation on the LoC, operational preparedness and measures instituted to thwart the adversary’s designs. 
 
Northern Army Commander was also about the development defence works being carried out.

Later in the day, the Army Commander visited Radio Chinar, the Community Radio Station at Mazbug and interacted with the youth there. He appreciated the wide variety of programmes being broadcast while meeting the aspirations of listeners of all age groups. He urged them to include more programmes, which would essentially benefit the youth of the area.

Line of controlNorthern Army CommanderJammu and KashmirLt Gen Upendra Dwivedi
