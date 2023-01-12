topStoriesenglish
'Because of desperation': Karnataka CM slams Congress' 'free power' poll promise ahead of assembly election

"You expect more (freebies) because of the desperation," said Karnataka CM as quoted by PTI.

  • Karnataka CM criticised Congress for their promise of providing 'free electricity'
  • The Congress is preparing for the Assembly polls in the state

Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday dismissed as "irresponsible and irrational" the election promise made by opposition Congress to provide 200 units of free power to all households every month if voted to power in the state. He also said the announcement showed "how low they are in the electoral race".

"It is an irresponsible and irrational decision. They (Congress) are desperate. That's why they are announcing. Many more such announcements are expected from Congress,? Bommai told reporters here.

Also Read: 'Make people aware of BJP's failures': Karnataka Congress begins bus yatra ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

"You expect more (freebies) because of the desperation".

Projecting it as the party's "first guarantee" to the people, ahead of Assembly polls due by May, the Congress made the announcement on free electricity as it began its statewide election bus tour titled 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' in Belagavi on Wednesday.

