'Make people aware of BJP's failures': Karnataka Congress begins bus yatra ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

While speaking about the yatra, DK Shivakumar pledged to make the people aware of the BJP government's failure in Karnataka as quoted by ANI.

Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
  • Congress party began their 'Prajadhwani Yatra' in Karnataka on Wednesday
  • The bus yatra was led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President
  • DK Shivakumar pledged to make the people aware of the BJP government's failure

Bengaluru: The Congress party began their 'Prajadhwani Yatra' in Karnataka on Wednesday (January 11) as part of their campaign for the Assembly elections 2023. The bus yatra was led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, followed by senior leader Siddaramaiah and others. The yatra will travel through different parts of the state to campaign for the party in the BJP-ruled state. 

While speaking about the yatra, DK Shivakumar pledged to make the people aware of the BJP government's failure in Karnataka through the campaign. He told ANI, "BJP government has failed in three years. We have started this yatra to make people aware of the government's failures. This is our public voice. This is the voice of the citizens. "

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, donning a turban, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday morning before formally beginning the Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship. The Gandhi scion was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders. 

Later, he launched a fresh attack on the Centre, saying the general ambience in the country had deteriorated with castes and languages being pitted against one another."They are trying to pit one caste against another and one language against another. They have ruined the general ambience in the country," the former Congress president leader said.

rahul

(Rahul Gandhi in Fatehgarh Sahib/ Credit: PTI)

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

(With ANI inputs)

