BECIL MTS recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 50 MTS posts at becil.com- Check eligibility and other details here

BECIL Jobs 2022: The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 MTS vacancies, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BECIL MTS Recruitment 2022: Today is the last day to apply online for several MTS contract positions at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur, as offered by Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply for the positions on the official website becil.com. 

BECIL Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 MTS vacancies.

BECIL Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 45 years as of August 18.

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation from a recognized governing body/institution. A minimum of one year of experience working in a 100-bed hospital is required.

BECIL MTS Jobs 2022; download the official notification here

BECIL MTS recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply 

  • Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
  • Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process
  • Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
  • Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

BECIL MTS Jobs 2022; direct link here

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.


 

