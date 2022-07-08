BECIL recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has launched an online recruitment campaign for Consultants, Multi Tasking Staff, Data Entry Operators, Advisors, and other positions. The application process is currently underway, with the application form due by July 14th, 2022. Candidates can apply online at becil.com, BECIL's official website.

The appointment will be for three months or one year, which can be extended based on the need and review by the competent authority, and the salary will be discussed based on the candidate's merit.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details and Age Limit

This recruitment drive will fill up to 19 posts.

Sr. Consultant (Project): 3 posts, maximum age limit is 70 years

Sr. Advisors/Consultants (Aviation): 3 posts, maximum age limit is 70 years

Advisors/Consultants (MIS): 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 70 years

Consultant (Finance): 1 post, maximum age limit is 70 years

Consultant (Engineering Services): In 1 post, the maximum age limit is 70 years

Consultant (Finance): 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 70 years

Jr.Executives/ Executive Assistant: 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 45 years

Data Entry Operators: 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 45 years

Multi–Tasking Staff: 3 posts, the maximum age limit is 45 years

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

The candidate must have completed 12th grade and a diploma/graduate/postgraduate degree in equivalent subjects.

The applicant must be proficient in Microsoft Office tools and office work.

BECIL Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale

The pay scale ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. There will be no TA/DA paid for attending the test/written exam/interview/joining the duty after selection.

BECIL Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply online

Candidates must apply online via the website becil.com.

Choose Advertisement Number

Fill in the Blanks

Enter Your Education and Work Experience

Upload a scanned photo, signature, birth certificate/tenth certificate, and caste certificate, and then preview or modify the application.

Online Payment Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)

Send your scanned documents to the email address listed on the last page of the application form.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees