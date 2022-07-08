BECIL recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts; check vacancies, qualifications and other details here
BECIL recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for various posts before July 14, 2022 on the official website.
- This recruitment drive will fill up to 19 posts
- The pay scale ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh
- The last date to apply for the posts is July 14, 2022
BECIL recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has launched an online recruitment campaign for Consultants, Multi Tasking Staff, Data Entry Operators, Advisors, and other positions. The application process is currently underway, with the application form due by July 14th, 2022. Candidates can apply online at becil.com, BECIL's official website.
The appointment will be for three months or one year, which can be extended based on the need and review by the competent authority, and the salary will be discussed based on the candidate's merit.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details and Age Limit
This recruitment drive will fill up to 19 posts.
- Sr. Consultant (Project): 3 posts, maximum age limit is 70 years
- Sr. Advisors/Consultants (Aviation): 3 posts, maximum age limit is 70 years
- Advisors/Consultants (MIS): 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 70 years
- Consultant (Finance): 1 post, maximum age limit is 70 years
- Consultant (Engineering Services): In 1 post, the maximum age limit is 70 years
- Consultant (Finance): 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 70 years
- Jr.Executives/ Executive Assistant: 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 45 years
- Data Entry Operators: 2 posts, the maximum age limit is 45 years
- Multi–Tasking Staff: 3 posts, the maximum age limit is 45 years
BECIL Recruitment 2022, download the official notification here
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
- The candidate must have completed 12th grade and a diploma/graduate/postgraduate degree in equivalent subjects.
- The applicant must be proficient in Microsoft Office tools and office work.
BECIL Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale
The pay scale ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. There will be no TA/DA paid for attending the test/written exam/interview/joining the duty after selection.
BECIL Jobs 2022, direct link
BECIL Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply online
- Candidates must apply online via the website becil.com.
- Choose Advertisement Number
- Fill in the Blanks
- Enter Your Education and Work Experience
- Upload a scanned photo, signature, birth certificate/tenth certificate, and caste certificate, and then preview or modify the application.
- Online Payment Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)
- Send your scanned documents to the email address listed on the last page of the application form.
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fees
- General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
