VITEEE Result 2022: The Vellore Institute of Technology released the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam result on Thursday (July 7, 2022). Candidates who have taken the examination can now check their VITEEE 2022 results on the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The entrance exam was held from June 30 to July 6, 2022. Qualified candidates will be admitted to the participating campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati. To access the VIT result 2022 online, candidates must log in using the required credentials email ID and password.

VITEEE 2022: Important dates

VITEEE 2022 Exam Date: June 30 to July 6, 2022

Result announcement: July 7, 2022

Commencement of counselling: July 8, 2022

VITEEE 2022 Result: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on the result link Key in your login details.

submit Check and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

VITEEE Result 2022: Details to check

Candidate's name

VITEEE 2022 application form number

Obtained score

Obtained rank

VITEEE Result 2022: Cut Off

Following the results, the Institute will most likely release the VITEEE 2022 cut off. The VITEEE result 2022 will be announced by the exam authority on the same date, followed by counselling. However, for the past few years, the authorities have yet to release VITEEE cut off marks.

Candidates who qualify for the VITEEE 2022 will be contacted for the counselling rounds, which will also begin on July 8, according to the dates listed on the official website. Counselling will be guided by the rankings. The exam will be taken by two groups: MPCEA and BPCEA. The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is an annual entrance exam used to determine who gets into the B. Tech programmes offered by VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The computer-based test (CBT) for VITEEE 2022 was given this year from June 30 to July 6.