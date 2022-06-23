The possibility of a turnaround in Maharashtra is getting stronger. It's like a kind of crisis. It was in this context that this time, Eknath Shinde gave condition to Uddhav Thackeray. He said, "There is no trust in Uddhav's words, resign first. Uddhav Thackeray must quit as chief minister before leaving the alliance." Uddhav Thackeray left the chief minister's residence Varsha on Wednesday night and returned back to his home, Matoshree. The items were first taken out of the Chief Minister's residence in large bags on Wednesday night. Uddhav Thackeray then left the Chief Minister's residence in a car. Uddhav Thackeray's wife and two sons got out in another car. He then reached his ancestral residence Matoshree.

In the meantime, the rebel MLAs are currently staying at a hotel in Guwahati. According to sources, 17 Shiv Sena MPs are in touch with rebel leader Eknath Shinde. The Eknath Shinde camp claims to have 49 MLAs with them. Among them, 7 are independent MLAs. The Shinde camp claims that the number of rebel MLAs will increase further. According to sources, the BJP may form a cabinet with Shinde as the deputy Chief Minister. According to sources, Shinde may form a new team. It needs the support of 37 MLAs. With this support, the anti-defection law cannot be implemented against those MLAs. According to sources, Shinde is likely to write to the Governor after a meeting with the rebel MLAs today. According to the MLA's statistics, if this situation is true, then the Uddhav-government is on the verge of collapse.

On the other hand, 13 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Aaditya Thackeray, held a meeting at Matoshree today. However, Uddhav Thackeray cancelled the meeting with the administrative secretaries today, raising speculation of his resignation. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with party MLAs at his residence in Mumbai today. On the crisis in the Uddhav government, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed that the party is still strong. It will not be broken as a few MLAs have left.