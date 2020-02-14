हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Behmai massacre

Behmai massacre case: Kanpur court schedules next hearing on Feb 26

The date for pronouncing the verdict on the role of the four surviving accused in the case that shook the country nearly four decades ago could not be fixed on Wednesday in the absence of the original case diary.

Behmai massacre case: Kanpur court schedules next hearing on Feb 26
File pic: Zee News

Kanpur: The verdict in the Behmai massacre case, in which 20 people were killed allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi's gang in 1981, which was supposed to be delivered on January 6, has been postponed again with the next hearing listed for February 26.

The date for pronouncing the verdict on the role of the four surviving accused in the case that shook the country nearly four decades ago could not be fixed on Wednesday in the absence of the original case diary (CD), District Government Counsel (criminal) Raju Porwal said.

The court has listed the case on February 26 with strict instructions to the office staff and the police to trace the original CD and place it before the court, Porwal said.

It has also made it clear that it will hear the arguments over the missing case diary first before listing the case for pronouncing of judgement.

Porwal said the superintendent of police of Kanpur Dehat has made a written request to the special judge (UP dacoity-affected area), seeking more time to present the CD.

Considering the request, the judge has given time till February 26 to search for the missing CD and place it before the court, he said.

Earlier, special judge Sudhir Kumar had pulled up a court official after noticing the absence of the original CD while delivering the judgement in the case on January 18.

The court had expressed disappointment over the matter. It had postponed the case from January 24 to January 30 and then to February 12 as the CD could not be traced.

The court has also issued a notice to the session clerk concerned for the missing case diary, Porwal said.

The court was expected to pronounce its verdict on the role of the four surviving accused Posha, Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu. Posha is still in prison, while Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu are out on bail. 

Tags:
Behmai massacrePhoolan DeviKanpur court
Next
Story

Pulwama attack anniversary: Anyone can help families of martyred soldiers through 'Veer App', decides Home Ministry

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Crpf dedicates memorial to 40 Pulwama Attack Martyr in J&K