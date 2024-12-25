'Believed In Healing Wounds, Fostering Trust': Mehbooba Mufti Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and President of JKPDP, Mehbooba Mufti paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, remembering him as a statesman who transcended ideological boundaries to address the nation’s most complex challenges, particularly those faced by Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti praised Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister, calling it a golden period for Jammu and Kashmir, where his vision of humanity (Insaniyat), democracy (Jamhuriyat), and Kashmiryat (Kashmiri Sentiment) shaped his approach to resolving the region’s issues.

“Despite his ideological background, Vajpayee Ji rose above partisan politics and extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan, even in the face of immense hostility. His belief that ‘neighbors cannot be changed, but relations can be reimagined’ was a testament to his statesmanship,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

The former Chief Minister highlighted how Vajpayee’s outreach to Pakistan, including the historic Lahore bus journey in 1999 and subsequent peace initiatives, laid the groundwork for building trust and reducing tensions in the subcontinent.

“His courage to pursue dialogue, even after the Kargil War and numerous terror attacks, showed his unwavering commitment to peace. It was Vajpayee Ji’s leadership, coupled with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s critical understanding and advocacy, that led to historic confidence-building measures in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti credited Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s role in persuading Vajpayee to take bold steps that broke the ice and initiated a new era of hope for the region. She recalled how Vajpayee, with Sayeed’s insights, facilitated people-to-people contacts across the Line of Control (LoC), initiated a ceasefire, and emphasized reconciliation as the only way forward.

“Vajpayee Ji’s approach mirrored the pragmatic yet humane vision of leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He believed in healing wounds, fostering trust, and creating opportunities for dialogue. His policies provided a beacon of hope for Jammu and Kashmir, showing how leadership rooted in empathy and foresight can bring transformative change,” Mehbooba said.

She further stressed the need for similar leadership today to lift the people of Jammu and Kashmir out of decades-long violence and uncertainty. “We need leaders who can rise above divisive politics, inspire confidence, and bridge divides not just within the region, but across the subcontinent. Vajpayee Ji’s legacy reminds us that Jammu and Kashmir can serve as a bridge of peace, not a battleground for discord,” Mehbooba said.

Ms. Mufti paid her heartfelt tribute to Vajpayee, remembering him as a towering leader whose vision continues to inspire. She reiterated her father’s pivotal role in shaping a narrative of reconciliation during Vajpayee’s tenure, a partnership that remains an enduring example of how collaboration and vision can transform even the most challenging situations.