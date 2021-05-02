Bengal assembly election 2021: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who won from Nandigram, attacked in Haldia

New Delhi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday (May 2) was attacked by unidentified assilants in Haldia district of West Bengal. According to sources, Adhikari was attacked while he was coming out from a counting centre. The development comes hours after a BJP office was set on fire by unidentified people in Arambag. The BJP leaders and workers tweeted the video, alleging that Trinamool has unleashed violence on their workers elsewhere as well.

However, rubbishing the allegations, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, said it was the BJP workers who chased her party's Arambagh candidate Sujata Mondal and hit her on the head near polling booth. A clip of the incident showed a fire raging through a temporary structure in Hooghly's Arambag area.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress leader who later joined BJP, contested and won from Nandigram constituency against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. After the declaration of the result on the seat, Adhikari said he he is grateful to the people of Nandigram for choosing him as their representative and the MLA from the constituency. "My sincere thanks to the great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!" tweeted Adhikari.

Meanwhile, as per the trends, the Trinamool is leading in more than 210 seats in the recently concluded assembly election. The BJP, which was targeting 200 seats is leading in 70-plus seats.

