Kolkata: With the Trinamool Congress party leading comfortably in the Bengal by-polls, former Union Minister and party's Ballygunge Assembly candidate Babul Supriyo dedicated his "win" to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I dedicate my win to CM Mamata Banerjee and Ma-Mati-Manush. BJP's position shows the effect of fuel price hike," said Supriyo. He added, "The results are a slap to BJP for their hubris and the way they demean Bengalis," said Supriyo.

He added that "Shatrughan Sinha won by a margin of over 1lakh votes and we'll work together with him."

Meanwhile, TMC workers and supporters celebrated the tunes of drumbeats in Asansol as the party leads in the by-poll to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. TMC's Shatrughan Sinha is leading with 3,75,026 votes while BJP's Agnimitra Paul is trailing with 2,18,601 votes in Asansol. Speaking to ANI, Agnimitra Paul said, "There were some shortcomings from our end because of which we had to face defeat. The public's verdict will be accepted. Few cases of rigging were seen at some places but central forces worked really well. We will work at grassroots levels in the forthcoming days".

Reacting to Supriyo's win from Ballygunge, she said, "Babul Supriyo's victory in Ballygunge was predictable, Keya Ghosh has put up a big fight. We urge Police, administration, and the Election Commission to keep a check on violence in the state. Post-poll violence should not take place in West Bengal."

Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly by-poll in Bengal, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes. Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes. Interestingly, Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.

(With ANI inputs)

