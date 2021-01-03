हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajib Banerjee

Bengal Forest minister Rajib Banerjee’s car meets accident in Kolkata

The accident took place after a goods vehicle carrying stone chips side dashed Banerjee's car at Kasba-Rajdanga Main Road on Sunday. 

Bengal Forest minister Rajib Banerjee’s car meets accident in Kolkata
File photo

KOLKATA: Bengal Forest minister Rajib Banerjee’s car met with an accident in West Bengal's Kolkata city on Sunday (January 3). According to reports, the minister escaped unhurt, however, the vehicle suffered serious damage in the incident. 

The accident took place after a goods vehicle carrying stone chips side dashed Banerjee's car at Kasba-Rajdanga Main Road on Sunday. 

The development comes a day after MP and minister Babul Supriyo's convoy met with an accident at Dhulagarh area of Howrah district on Saturday afternoon. As per reports, Babul was on his way to attend Suvendu Akhikari's rally in Tamluk when another car in the wrong lane hit the last car of the convoy. 

